What Was Alaya F's Alternative Career Option? Know How She Prepared To Get Into Bollywood

Recently, Bollywood personality Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F marked her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Her performances have bagged praises and appreciation from the critics and the audience. But a very few of her fans and audience know that acting was not her first career choice. In interviews during the promotions of her debut film, Alaya F revealed what she wanted to become and how she started taking interest in acting.

Alaya F's alternate career choice

Interestingly, Alaya F in a media interaction opened up about how she was preparing to get into Bollywood. In the interview when Alaya was asked if acting was her plan A from start, keeping the fact in mind that she went to New York Film Academy. Reportedly, Alaya denied that acting was her plan A and revealed that she wants to direct. Later, Alaya said that she went to NYFA to study direction but after coming back, she decided to act after attending a few acting classes during her direction course.

Further, the 22-year-old actor said that she went back to opt for a full-time acting course and after completing that she again did a two-year acting course. Alaya stated that she joined dance classes and diction classes. Though Alaya can not sing, she joined singing classes for voice modulation. After attending and polishing herself in these classes, she started auditioning.

What's next in her kitty?

Talking about her work front, Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman was commercially successful. In the family-comedy Alaya played the character of Saif's daughter. Reportedly, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman has signed Alaya for their upcoming project. Actor-producer Jackie Bhagnani, who owns Pooja Entertainment, said in an interview that Alaya's artistry is promising and it is a delight for the team to work with her again. The other information about the project is yet to be revealed.

