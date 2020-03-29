The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F's Fashion Diaries That Will Inspire Your Vacation Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Check out Alaya F's photos that give fans some serious lessons on how to add a new touch to one's vacation wardrobe. Read on to know more details.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
alaya F

Alaya Furniturewala stepped into the Bollywood industry with her Hindi film titled Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring alongside Saif Ali Khan. Granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya F is also Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor Pooja Bedi' daughter with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala. The actor has performed her best in the movie and fans loved watching Alaya F on-screen.

Apart from the aforementioned debut film, the actor is often seen spending time vacating. She not only seems to be a travel enthusiast but also a fashionista. Take a look at how the 22-year-old actor aces her vacation outfits that gives fans some major fashion goals.

ALSO READ | Alaya F Makes A Big Revelation, Says She Wasn't Sure If She Would Ever ‘get’ Films

ALSO READ | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

Vacation wardrobe inspired from Alaya F's fashion diaries

Alaya F can be seen sporting the perfect beach pose in her swimsuit. She can be seen wearing a white ruffled short skirt and a floral printed bikini top. She left her hair open and can be seen facing the glowing sunset.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

From her trip to Monument Lane, Alaya F can be seen sporting white jeans. She paired it with a white t-shirt that is bordered brown. The actor completed her look by opting for nude shaded boot heels and opted for an open hairdo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya F can be seen posing along a beach in a white embroidered dress that is high-thigh slit. The actor looks beautiful in black boot heels and metallic bracelets. Alaya opted left her hair open for the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

From her trip to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, Alaya F can be seen posing in a beautiful garden of flowers. She opted for a floral printed long dress and that simply looks adorable on her. She left her hair open and went for a bright red lip shade.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

ALSO READ | Alaya F's Glittery Outfits Are Perfect For A Party Night With Your Friends; See Pics

ALSO READ | Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
275 INDIANS RETURN FROM IRAN
tej pratap yadav
BAGGA RESPONDS TO TEJ PRATAP YADAV
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM KAPOOR ON COVID-19
Mann Ki Baat
PM MODI ON WHY LOCKDOWN IS NEEDED
Andhra Pradesh
TDP CHIEF APPEALS TO CM REDDY
Google Animal feature
GOOGLE'S 3D ANIMAL FEATURE