Alaya F's Fashion Diaries That Will Inspire Your Vacation Wardrobe

Alaya Furniturewala stepped into the Bollywood industry with her Hindi film titled Jawaani Jaaneman, featuring alongside Saif Ali Khan. Granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya F is also Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor Pooja Bedi' daughter with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala. The actor has performed her best in the movie and fans loved watching Alaya F on-screen.

Apart from the aforementioned debut film, the actor is often seen spending time vacating. She not only seems to be a travel enthusiast but also a fashionista. Take a look at how the 22-year-old actor aces her vacation outfits that gives fans some major fashion goals.

Vacation wardrobe inspired from Alaya F's fashion diaries

Alaya F can be seen sporting the perfect beach pose in her swimsuit. She can be seen wearing a white ruffled short skirt and a floral printed bikini top. She left her hair open and can be seen facing the glowing sunset.

From her trip to Monument Lane, Alaya F can be seen sporting white jeans. She paired it with a white t-shirt that is bordered brown. The actor completed her look by opting for nude shaded boot heels and opted for an open hairdo.

Alaya F can be seen posing along a beach in a white embroidered dress that is high-thigh slit. The actor looks beautiful in black boot heels and metallic bracelets. Alaya opted left her hair open for the look.

From her trip to Suryagarh, Jaisalmer, Alaya F can be seen posing in a beautiful garden of flowers. She opted for a floral printed long dress and that simply looks adorable on her. She left her hair open and went for a bright red lip shade.

