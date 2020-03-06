Alaya F's Glittery Outfits Are Perfect For A Party Night With Your Friends; See Pics

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Alaya F's performance in her debut was appreciated by her fans. The newcomer also managed to impress fashion critics with her impeccable style.

Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures. Her ravishing looks and stylish outfits are a true inspiration for all fashion lovers. Her captivating aura and stunning outfits always make heads turn off the audiences. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F in her shimmery and glittery outfits-

Also read | Alaya F Shows Fans How To Strike The Right Pose For Instagram, See Pics

Alaya F's glittery outfits to dress for any occasion are perfect-

The high neck short dress pulled off by the actor is a body con dress with glittery look and sequin.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F looks stunning in this bright green colour outfit which has a beautiful back lace. It is a short dress with a V-shaped deep neck. She has left her beautiful hair open to complete the look.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Stuns In A Rightly Styled Shimmery Bodycon Dress, See Pictures!

Alaya F stuns her traditional lehenga and blouse just perfectly in her style. It is a back lace blouse with a glittery pink colour.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F wearing a glittery black palazzo with a tube design top with a bow on it.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Shows Her Chic Style In These Chequered Outfits, See Pics

A tube neck long sleek gown in white colour looks amazing on Alaya F.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

A black glittery high-neck gown with side thigh-slit design looks stunning on Alaya F.

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Is An Ocean Lover, Here Are Times She Stunned In Beach Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.