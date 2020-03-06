The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F's Glittery Outfits Are Perfect For A Party Night With Your Friends; See Pics

Bollywood News

Alaya F's captivating aura and stunning outfits are all filled on her Instagram page. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F in her shimmery and glittery outfits.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi. She made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Alaya F's performance in her debut was appreciated by her fans. The newcomer also managed to impress fashion critics with her impeccable style. 

Alaya F is an avid social media user and also keeps updating her Instagram with fashionable pictures. Her ravishing looks and stylish outfits are a true inspiration for all fashion lovers. Her captivating aura and stunning outfits always make heads turn off the audiences. So, let’s have a look at Alaya F in her shimmery and glittery outfits-

Also read | Alaya F Shows Fans How To Strike The Right Pose For Instagram, See Pics

Alaya F's glittery outfits to dress for any occasion are perfect-

The high neck short dress pulled off by the actor is a body con dress with glittery look and sequin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F looks stunning in this bright green colour outfit which has a beautiful back lace. It is a short dress with a V-shaped deep neck. She has left her beautiful hair open to complete the look.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Stuns In A Rightly Styled Shimmery Bodycon Dress, See Pictures!

Alaya F stuns her traditional lehenga and blouse just perfectly in her style. It is a back lace blouse with a glittery pink colour. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Alaya F wearing a glittery black palazzo with a tube design top with a bow on it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Shows Her Chic Style In These Chequered Outfits, See Pics

A tube neck long sleek gown in white colour looks amazing on Alaya F.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

A black glittery high-neck gown with side thigh-slit design looks stunning on Alaya F.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Image courtesy: @alaya.f

Also read | Alaya F Is An Ocean Lover, Here Are Times She Stunned In Beach Looks

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
Wayne Rooney
ROONEY'S INSANE PASS VS MAN UNITED
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
MS Dhoni
MS DHONI & SURESH RAINA
Indian Air Force
INDIA AIR FORCE ON CORONAVIRUS