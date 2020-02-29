The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

Bollywood News

Alaya F Instagram is filled with pro pictures. She is a big fan of using filters on her pictures. Here are a few of her best pics to take inspiration from

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewala made her debut with the Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman. She was seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film. Alaya F is veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and daughter of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor Pooja Bedi. Her father is Pooja Bedi’s ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala who is a businessman from Mumbai.

The 22-year-old actor is obsessed with filters and cool poses for her photos on Instagram. Here are Alaya F’s photos that have cool filters and will inspire your next photoshoot. Let’s look at her Instagram.

Read Also| Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up With Alaya F For 'Stree Rog Vibhag'?

Alaya F Instagram filter pictures to inspire your next photoshoot

Alaya F Instagram post shows her atrangi avatar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Here's a photo which shows her posing for a close-up portrait in the Buenos Aires filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Post showing her in the New York filter of Instagram stories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Read Also| Alaya F Shows Fans How To Strike The Right Pose For Instagram, See Pics

Alaya F’s photo which shows her posing for a magazine in the Buenos Aires filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Actor posing on an edge of a yacht in the Laos filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya F's post showing her in a retro sepia filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Read Also| Alaya F’s Pictures That Give Serious Cues On How To Pose For That Perfect Instagram Pic!

Instagram post showing her in Light Leak filter 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

This picture is also clicked in Light Leak filter of Instagram stories

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

This photo is clicked in the orange and aqua filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Read Also| Alaya F Stuns In A Rightly Styled Shimmery Bodycon Dress, See Pictures!

(Source: Alaya F Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ZOMATO DELIVERY GUY'S 'VIRAL SMILE'
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
TELANGANA MINISTERS ON CORONAVIRUS
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
OWAISI QUESTIONS HYD POLICE