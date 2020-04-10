Alaya F Could Not Share The News Of Signing 'Jawaani Jaaneman' With Anyone; Know Why

In the recent past, the entertainment industry has delivered a bunch of new talented actors. Being one of them, Alaya F, who is also a daughter of Pooja Bedi, recently marked her debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F's performance in it bagged much appreciation. During the promotional events of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya F talked about her first reaction after learning that the makers have finalised her for the film and how she was unable to share the news at that moment.

Alaya F's reaction after getting a nod from Jawaani Jaaneman makers

Interestingly, Alaya F, in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, recalled the time when she went to Kashmir to meet Nitin Kakkar, the director of Jawaani Jaaneman, as he was shooting another film there. The 22-year-old actor said that after a long meeting with the director, she received a nod from the makers in the middle of the night. Alaya said that she was elated and wanted to call her parents, friends and family the moment she was finalised for the film. But she could not call anyone as everyone was sleeping. Ending the conversation about the same, Alaya said that though she was excited, she got emotional for the first time when she took the first step on the sets of the film.

Alaya F also shared that she auditioned for various roles but in vain. Alaya said that she was rejected for being too young for the character or sometimes did not fit into the character. Talking further, she felt fortunate to fit in the role of Jawaani Jaaneman.

Next in Alaya F's kitty

Alaya F's debut film received a positive response from the critics and the audience. Reportedly, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman had signed Alaya for their upcoming project. Jackky Bhagnani, who owns Pooja Entertainments, said in a media interaction that Alaya's performance is promising and they are elated to collaborate with her for the second time. More details about the upcoming film are yet to be unveiled.

