'Jawaani Jaaneman' Actor Alaya F Snapped With Aaishvary Thackeray; See Pic

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F has been quite active on social media and has been engaging with her fans ever since she debuted in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Apart from her modelling and acting career, the young actor is also in media attention for her outings with Smita Thackeray's son (Bal Thackeray's grandson) Aaishvary Thackeray. The Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani recently clicked the duo yesterday while they were coming out of an eatery in Mumbai. Read on.

Alaya F snapped with close buddy Aaishvary Thackeray

Alaya F and Aaishvary were spotted twinning in black after they were snapped post-dinner. The couple posed for the paps quite generously. Alaya F wore a black sweatshirt paired with knee-length tights. She paired her look with some hunky beige shoes while she accessorized her outfit with some hoop earrings and a sling bag. Manav Manglani shared the snaps of her and her close buddy and captioned the post stating "#AlayaF clicked with close buddy #AishwaryaThackeray post-dinner in Mumbai today

#monday #ManavManglani."

Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F is quite active on social media. Her pictures and dance clips had contributed to her huge fan base even before she made her debut in Bollywood. The diva often shares stunning pictures of herself on social media. The daughter of Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala and actor Pooja Bedi definitely has a noteworthy approach towards fashion.

Along with brand promotions, the actor's Instagram handle also includes art pictures, videos, and photoshoots. The actor had also started her new IGTV series titled Alaya AF where she shared about her fitness, beauty, and art tips with her fans and followers.

Alaya F’s debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman performed well at the box-office with mixed reactions from audience and critics alike. The film featured Saif Ali Khan as Alaya’s father. Reportedly, the actor has already signed her next project. Her next film might be in collaboration with Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, according to a report by cinestaan.com, however, there are no official reports on the same. Alaya F had recently shared some sneak peeks of her upcoming work with her fans, but she hasn't announced about anything officially. Take a look at the recent post she shared mentioning that she has some exciting projects coming up in the future.

