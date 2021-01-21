Alaya F Shares A Video As She Grooves To Her 'favourite' Song, Netizens React; Watch

Actor Alaya F took to Instagram on Thursday, January 21, 2021, to share a video of her showing off her dance moves. The actor can be seen swaying to Kalank's title track. Along with the video, Alaya F also went on to pen a note revealing details about the post. On seeing the video, fans have gone all out to comment on all thing happy and nice as they lauded the actor for her dancing skills.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaya F shared a video where she can be seen dancing to Kalank’s title track. The actor can be seen performing besides choreographer Utkarsh. In the video, the duo can be seen giving some impeccable moves that are sure to leave fans stunned. Alaya can be seen donning an orchid colour dress, while Utkarsh can be seen wearing a grey oversized t-shirt and black joggers.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs!ðŸ¤ hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth itðŸ˜… Choreographed by (and dancing with me): @utkarshc21 #kalank”. Watch Alaya F's video below.

As soon as Alaya F shared the video online, fans went all out to comment on all things sweet. Thee post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users were stunned as they watched the actor perform in the reel, while some went all out to praise the actor for her dancing skills. One of the users wrote, “Woah! Sooo good”. While the other one wrote, “I am speechless after watching this video. Truly, truly loved it”. Check out a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her life through social media. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a picture where she can be seen doing some stretching in front of her massive glass window. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as she went on to describe the post. Take a look.

