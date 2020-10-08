Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body Sitting On A Yacht As She Enjoys Her Stay In Dubai

Alaya F recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her from Dubai. The actor posted a monochrome picture where she was seen sitting on a yacht. Alaya F was spotted wearing a bikini and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The Burj Al Arab Hotel of Dubai can be spotted in the background of Alaya F’s picture.

Alaya posted the picture with the caption, “Dub-HiiiiiiiðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸”. Fans in a huge number showered love on Alaya F’s picture by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Some users even went to ask for her workout routine complimenting her toned body. Her rumoured beau Aaishvary Thackeray also dropped a comment. He wrote, "Hii" with several emoticons. Take a look at Alaya F’s Dubai picture.

Alaya F celebrates rumoured BF Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday in Dubai

Alaya F recently took a trip to Dubai to celebrate Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday. Earlier, a video was posted by Smita Thackeray mentioning about Alaya F being with her to celebrate her son's birthday in Dubai. In the video, Aaishvary is seen cutting a cake while his friends are heard singing a birthday song in the background. Thackeray also shared an Instagram story of a cake platter thanking his mother Smita and Alaya F.

Aaishvary Thackeray at Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman's screening

Aaishvary Thackeray created a stir in January after he was spotted at the screening of Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor hosted a special screening for the industry that saw celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Rakulpreet Singh, Yami Gautam, and others. Aaishvary Thackeray was also seen attending this special screening with Alaya F and other friends.

The actor also posted a bunch of pictures from her birthday party and most of the pictures saw the duo enjoying together. There was also a beautiful candid picture of Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray as they enjoyed the party together. The duo is also spotted commenting on each other's social media pictures.

Alaya F's Instagram is quite intriguing. Along with brand promotions, the actor's Insta account also includes art pictures, videos, and a few dance choreographies that she is currently practising. She started her new IGTV series called Alaya AF where she shares fitness, beauty and art tips with her followers. The actor is also seen giving a glimpse of her workout routines and special moments with her family and friends.

