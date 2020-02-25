Alaya F Stuns In A Rightly Styled Shimmery Bodycon Dress, See Pictures!

Alaya F is just a film old in the industry but has been successful in leaving a lasting impact amongst the audience. She is an actor who can slay any outfit with her attitude. This time around, she can be seen pulling off an all shimmer look with minimum makeup. Take a look.

Alaya F stuns in a short shimmer dress

Alaya F was recently seen slaying a bodycon dress. The dress was covered in sequin and was mostly made of semi-sheer material. The high neck short dress has been pulled off by the actor with utmost grace and style. Her hair has been left open with a middle parting, which goes well with the outfit. Alaya F can be seen opting for minimum accessories with this look. Here is a look at a few of her pictures.

The “girl of the moment” Alaya F was recently seen on the cover page of a leading magazine. Her work on the photoshoot was highly praised, especially for her oozing confidence. Being just a 22-year-old, she has effortlessly raised the bar in the industry for all newcomers.

All praises for Alaya F for Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F was recently seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She was seen playing the role of Saif's daughter who comes looking for him. Her role in the film was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar while Saif Ali Khan and Tabu played the lead roles in the light comedy flick. Have a look at the praises that Alaya F received for her role.

Watched #JawaniJaaneman

So Amazing movie! Beautiful. #SaifAliKhan is sexy af 🔥#AlayaFurniturewala it's your first film Wow! What a work. Yesa lga hi nhi ki ye pahla film hain. Long way to go. 👍#JAWANIJANEMAN Must watch. ♥ — Naseem Akram نسیم اکرم (@naseemakram100) February 10, 2020

