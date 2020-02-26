Alaya F Shows Fans How To Strike The Right Pose For Instagram, See Pics

Alaya Furniturewala recently made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan. Her performance was loved by fans in the film. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. The 22-year-old actor is obsessed with striking cool poses for her photos on Instagram. Let us take a look.

Alaya F’s pictures that show how to pose for the perfect Instagram post

Alaya F looks beautiful in both these pictures. In the first picture, she nailed her poses perfectly donning a jeans shorts and rainbow colour tank top. In the second image, she slayed the pose wearing a beautiful loose white gown dress.

Alaya F looks stunning in the above pictures. She nailed the thoughtful look in a certain heritage site in the first picture. In the second one, Alaya can be seen content with a table full of food in front of her.

Alaya looks beautiful in the pictures above. In the first picture, she can be seen smiling grabbing onto a clapperboard of her debut film. In the second photograph, Alaya poses with a sunkissed face.

