Alaya F Shows Her Chic Style In These Chequered Outfits, See Pics

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala's daughter. Alaya F recently made her debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. But apart from the movies, Alaya is quite popular for her stunning style and fashion statement. She is also quite active on social media and keeps updating her fans with her fashionable photos. Let's have a look at Alaya F's checks outfits on her Instagram wall.

Alaya F slays in checks; here's the proof

Here, Alaya F posed wearing a poplin dickey paired with a brown chequered woollen trench. Inside her jacket, she sported a cashmere pullover of the same colour. Take a look at Alaya F's photos in this look.

In this black and white post, Alaya F can be spotted in a wool-blend jumper. The sweatshirt was paired with denim jeans. To complete the sporty look, Alaya F donned wearing black boots.

Alaya F looks elegant as she stuns in this check formals. Here, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor wore a grey formal co-ord outfit. Alaya F paired the jumpsuit with high pencil heels.

In this selfie post, Alaya F posed with her friend. She wore a simple red checkered off-shoulder t-shirt. Check out Alaya F's Instagram.

