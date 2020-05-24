Alaya F Unleashes Her Goofy Side And It's Going To Make Your Day; Watch Videos

Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood along with actor Saif Ali Khan in the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. She was seen as a goofy and bubbly girl who sets on a mission to find her father. Alaya F's fans who loved watching her on-screen are delighted to know that the actor is goofy in real life too, and her Instagram posts are proof. Take a look at some of Alaya F's goofy Instagram posts that will make you love her.

Alaya F's goofy Instagram posts

Alaya F posted her first-ever TikTok video on her Instagram account. Taking advantage of her quarantine period, she shared a TikTok video 'bored in the house'. The actor was seen goofing around in her house which truly depicted her current situation.

Another goofy video we found on Alaya F's Instagram was when her movie Jawaani Jaaneman streamed on an OTT platform. In the video, Alaya F was seen jumping with excitement watching herself on TV. She shared in the caption that she has been binge-watching the movie ever since it was released.

Alaya F also took up the Hand challenge which has been trending on Instagram. However, being her goofy self, the actor brought a twist in the Hand challenge as seen in the video.

Apart from making TikTok videos and working out at home, Alaya F also believes in self-pampering. She created a dramatic look using her makeup, and in the caption, hilariously mentioned that she drew on her face because she was running out of makeup.

What is next in store for Alaya F?

On the professional front, Alaya F was last seen Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar. Along with Alaya, the movie features Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolved around the life of a man who is a property broker and a party animal. Life makes him confront his 21-year-old pregnant daughter he never knew he had. As per latest media reports, Alaya is likely to team up with Ayushmann Khurrana for Stree Rog. The movie will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister. The movie will be reportedly bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.

