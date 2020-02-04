Alaya F Is Breaking The Internet With Her Killer Dance Moves And These Videos Are A Proof

Even before making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Alaya Furniturewalla was making many heads turn with her impeccable style and killer dance moves. Alaya F is the grand-daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and the daughter of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander's fame Pooja Bedi.

Alaya F recently made her acting debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman where she essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Alaya F stunned her fans with her screen presence in her debut movie. But, what many might not know is that the debutante is not only crazy about acting but is also a good dancer as well. Take a look at a couple of videos shared by Alaya F on her Instagram account, showing off her contemporary dancing skills.

Contemporary dance videos of Alaya F

Alaya F looks stunning in the videos. She dances like a dream and it won't be incorrect to say that the millennial actor is truly a star kid to look out for. Very few people can perfect the contemporary dance style, which requires years of practice and Alaya F has rocked the dance style to the T.

Apart from being a fabulous contemporary dancer in real life, Alaya F is surely breaking the internet with her marvelous fashion sense. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor is leaving no stone unturned in keeping her fashion game on. Alaya F's Instagram is filled with stunning pictures of hers donning several fashionable outfits like a boss! Take a look at some of her most stylish photos:

Alaya F's Instagram photos

