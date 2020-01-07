Disha Patani And Alaya F's Fashion Face-off: Who Aced The Blingy Green Outfit Better?

Sequin, shimmer, and shine! The bold new fashion statement made by many Bollywood beauties are currently revolving around these three words. Turns out that Disha Patani and Alaya Furniturewala are also donning this style and nailing it.

Alaya Furniturewala wore a sequin shimmer mini dress in her recent post on Instagram. Interestingly, her dress was very similar to one of Disha's previous looks.

Disha V/S Alaya:

Disha Patani opted for a fully embellished blingy emerald green dress for the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Malang. The green bling dress was by Yousef Al Jasmi. The bling ensemble had a thigh-high slit and high-neck detail. The actor opted for green and golden bold eye makeup look with winged eyeliner to complete it.

She went for filled-in brows and heavy coats of mascara with nude lips to complete her look. She opted for clear strappy heels that complimented her outfit perfectly. For the hairstyle, Disha went for tight curls and kept her hair open. She was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Alaya F, the new starkid on the block, is a daughter of the beautiful actor Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala. The millennial is already making headlines for her amazing fashion sense.

Recently, the actor posted a picture of herself in a pretty green emerald mini dress with a deep plunging neckline. The actor opted for a simple open side-parted wavy hairdo with the look. Alaya completed off her look with filled-in brows and brown smokey eye look with nude lips. She opted for no jewellery look. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Both the actors opted for different versions of similar colour heavily embellished dresses. While Disha went for a long length one-piece, Alaya opted for a mini dress. Disha completed her look with dramatic makeup and hairdo with rings and strappy heels. Alaya, on the other hand, opted for a minimal makeup look with brown undertones and simple open hairdo. Both the actors aced the green shimmery dress look.

