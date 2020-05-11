Alaya F Is The Meanest Member In The Family And Her Parents Confirm It; Watch Video

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with her 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman helmed by Nitin Kakkar. The one-film old actor has already managed to gain a humungous fan following. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the diva continues to entertain fans with her quirky posts and videos. From painting on a canvas to painting her face, the diva is seen pursuing various hobbies amid lockdown. Recently the diva was seen playing the digital game #WhosMostLikely along with her family.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up With Alaya F For 'Stree Rog Vibhag'?

Taking to Instagram, Alaya F posted a video of her playing the game with brother Omar F and mother Pooja Bedi. During the entertaining session, many secrets of the Bedi family were revealed. The actor’s family was seen answering questions like who spends the most money, who will have kids first & more. Alay F’s family were seen having a gala time while answering all the questions.

One question that popped up was 'Who is meaner?'. Within a blink, all the three-pointed their hands towards Alaya F. The diva herself pointed herself making an adorable guilty face.

Check out the post shared by Alaya F here:

ALSO READ| Alaya F Is The Most Spendthrift Person, Reveal Pooja Bedi & Omar F | Watch Video

This is not the first time when Alay F’s family was spotted playing this entertaining game. The diva had previously shared a similar video that saw the trio playing the same game. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Alaya F Faces Dilemma In Choosing Who Is More Basic Between Her Mom & Brother Omar

What is next in store for Alaya F?

On the professional front, Alaya F was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The plot of the movie revolves around a 40-year-old father who is a party animal. He had to confront his daughter who he never knew about. Along with Alaya F, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in pivotal roles.

As per the latest media reports, there are speculations that the diva will next join hands with Ayushmann Khurrana. The title of the project is reportedly Stree Rog Vibhag. The movie will be reportedly directed by Anubhati Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s sister. Nothing has been confirmed officially by the makers of the movie yet.

ALSO READ| Times When 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Actor Alaya F Shared Pic Of Architectural Marvels In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.