Ayushmann Khurrana To Team Up With Alaya F For 'Stree Rog Vibhag'?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is performing well at the box office. Now as per recent reports, he will next be seen essaying the role of a gynaecologist in his next project. The report further states that the title of the movie is Stree Rog Vibhag. Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is likely to be paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Banned In Dubai, Here's Why

Further on, the report also reveals that the movie will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap's sister. Stree Rog Vibhag will be reportedly helmed by Junglee Pictures. Ayushmann Khurrana has previously collaborated with Junglee Pictures in Badhaai Ho and Bareilly Ki Barfi.

The report further reveals that Badhaai Ho actor has also signed up for a political drama. The movie will be reportedly helmed by Anubhav Sinha and Anek will be its title.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar To Kartik-Sara: Which Jodi Has Ruled The BO So Far?

About Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan theatrically released on February 21, 2020. The movie is performing well at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie witnessed a healthy growth over the weekend but it declined during weekdays. Have a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares below expectations in Week 1... Healthy weekend, slides downwards on weekdays... Weekend 2 pivotal... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr, Thu 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 44.84 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2020

ALSO READ| Alaya F 'recharged' And 'full Of Energy' Post Debut, Aspires To Work Like Priyanka Chopra

Speaking about Ayushmann's latest hit, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the film is helmed by Hemant Kewalya and is bankrolled under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and T-series. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie stars Jitendra Kumar and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. It also has Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Alaya F & Ananya Panday's White Dresses Can Be Perfect For A Date, See Pics

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan 'feels Happy About Himself' As Alaya F Reveals She Has A Crush On Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.