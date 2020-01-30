The Debate
Alaya F's Stunning Vacation Looks Will Steal Your Heart, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Alaya F would make her acting debut with the movie Jawani Jaaneman. The actor is giving major styling inspiration with her vacation outfits. Have a look!

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya F is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor has also created a major buzz with her style choices. She has been giving major fashion goals with her unique choices of outfits and pulling off bold looks. Here are a few outfits of Alaya F to inspire your vacation wardrobe. 

What's better than shorts and a bralette

Alaya F donned a beautiful yellow and white ensemble for a day out. The actor wore a yellow bandeau top with crisscross back detailing and paired it with floral printed shorts. She completed her look with earrings and a ring. For her hair, she kept it casual with a high messy bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blue skies smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see☀️

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

When in doubt, wear a wrap-up skirt

Alaya F wore a white bralette with blue floral detailing. She paired the bralette with a white polka dot wrap-up skirt. She completed her look with earrings and an open hair look.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Got that sunshine in my pocket.. that’s why it’s so dark🤪🤩

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Sunny day and a maxi dress is the best combination when dressing for vacay

Alaya F looked drop-dead gorgeous when she pulled off a white maxi dress for a day out. The actor wore a white maxi dress with a deep hemp neck and ruffled flare. She completed the look with white metallic stilettos and hoop earrings. For her hairstyle, she kept it simple with open hair. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Running on sunshine . @rishamkbawa

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

A ruffled mini dress for a beach day

Alaya F left her fans dumbfounded when she wore a peachy floral ensemble. It was a peach coloured mini dress with ruffle sleeve detailing and a beautiful flare. She completed the look with minimal makeup and long earrings. 

Also Read| Saif-Kareena, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi & others at 'Jawaani Jaaneman' screening,see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s too late in the day to upload a photo but I’m #impatientAF 🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read| Alaya F opens up on her views of mother Pooja Bedi's partner Maneck Contractor

Long red dress for an ocean tour

Alaya pulled off a red knee-length dress with a hemp neckline and a white-black textured belt for a day out. She completed the look with hoop earrings and minimal makeup.

Also Read| Alaya F wants to hook up with Ranveer Singh and not Kartik Aaryan because of THIS reason

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Believe it or not, I caught two fish today

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read| Alaya F has quirky Tinder bios for Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

(Image Courtesy: Alaya F Instagram)

 

 

