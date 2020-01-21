Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Make Fans Nostalgic With 'Ole Ole 2.0' Releasing Tomorrow

The trend in Bollywood of revisiting old songs and turning them into new numbers does not seem to end. It seems to be the new formula for hit songs that today’s youth seems to be connecting to. The recent addition to this trend is the song, Ole Ole. Saif Ali Khan is all set to groove to his old song from his 1994 filmYeh Dillagi, Ole Ole for Jawaani Jaaneman. The Nawab of Pataudi is currently busy in promoting Jawaani Jaaneman and will be seen in Ole Ole 2.0 in the same.

A teaser for the song was recently launched by the makers with Saif Ali Khan looking handsome in a new cool avatar. In the teaser, Saif is seen waking up handcuffed to the bed. The teaser doesn’t give a clear picture of what lies ahead in the song but we’ve seen Saif dancing in a club with this song in the background. We can expect the new Ole Ole 2.0 to be equally fun if not more than the original one. The original version had a much younger Saif romancing the girls.

The song is sung by Amit Mishra and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and composed by Dilip Sameer and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics for this new song has been penned by Sameer Anjaan and Shabbir Ahmed. The film’s previously released song Jihne Mera Dil Luteya is also a revamped version of Jazzy B’s famous Punjabi number of the same name.

The movie Jawaani Jaaneman is a funny romantic drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F in lead roles. The film revolves around a 40-year-old father played by Saif and his daughter, Alaya F alongside Tabu who is playing her mother. The film is set to release on February 7, 2020.

