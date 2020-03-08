The Debate
Alaya F Slays In Printed Outfits And These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Bollywood News

Alaya F is one of the fashionistas in the current generation of Bollywood actors. She slays like an absolute diva in printed outfits. Read to know more

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

22-year-old Alaya F made a great impact in the industry with her role in her debut film Jawani Jaaneman. The actor is the daughter of Farhan Furniturewalla and Pooja Bedi. Apart from her debut film, the newcomer has also gained a lot of popularity with her envious sense of fashion.

She is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans with her fashionable and stunning pictures. From western looks to traditional attires, the actor never fails to amaze her fans. Here is a list of times when she adorned printed outfits.

Alaya F slays in printed outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

In the above picture, Alaya is giving off breezy vibes. She is seen wearing a printed top with a tied knot in front. The partially see-through top looks super cool in shades of blue and white. The actor paired her top with a coordinated layered mini skirt and completed the look with a pair of suede boots. She kept hair curled and open for the attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya F left her fans mesmerising when she wore a peachy floral ensemble. She wore a peach coloured dress which had ruffle sleeve detailing and a beautiful flare. She completed the look with minimal makeup and accessorised it with a pair of long earrings. 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

The actor is looking pretty cool in a printed crop top which she paired with same colour pants. Her outfit has shades of green and white. She paired her look with a simple necklace and a pair of cream matching block heel sandals. Alaya went for a wavy hairdo for the attire.

First Published:
