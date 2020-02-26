Alaya F’s Pictures That Give Serious Cues On How To Pose For That Perfect Instagram Pic!

Alaya Furniturewala is Bollywood's new entry who made her Hindi film debut with the Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya F is actually veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter. She is Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor Pooja Bedi's daughter with ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala. Take a look at how the 22-year-old actor aces each of her Instagram posts that like a complete pro.

Alaya's classy pic with mother Pooja Bedi

Alaya F shared her classy pic where she and her mother Pooja Bedi are seen eating out at a restaurant. The duo has made sure that the entire table is seen in the picture, making this post look simply classy with their delectable table spread.

Alaya F shows how to ace one's candid photos

The mother-daughter duo is seen acing their candid photo, twinning in white together. Their candid pose completely shouts perfection which is clicked against the contrasting dark background.

Alaya F aces the perfect beach pose

Alaya F can be seen sharing this amazing click. She can be seen posing on the beach where the sky has started getting dark while her face is simply glowing in the sunset.

Alaya's co-ord apparel poses

This post of Alaya became an instant hit as she nailed her laid back pose during the photoshoot for a magazine. She is donning a cashmere pullover and a wool trench coat for a classy and stylish look.

Alaya's 'in the moment' click

This pic of Alaya is simply captioned "My constant state of mind". Check out this candid and carefree picture that tickled many on social media.

