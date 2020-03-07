Alaya F Loves Monochrome Filter & These Pics Prove It; Check It Out

Alaya F debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman and since then she has been creating waves in fashion statements and shoots. Her recent addition of inspiration for many is Instagram's monochrome filter. Her black and white and filter pictures are definitely goals for many. These pictures are easy to recreate and mod look.

Alaya F shared this close-up picture from one of her shoots. The picture is ethereal but easy to recreate. One can use the black and white filter for close up shots like these.

She shared a picture with her close friend and blogger Radhika Seth. The picture is in monochrome and has a uber-cool yet chic vibe to it. Alaya F's photo can be an inspiration for your picture with your friend, the next time you go out.

The Jawaani Janeman debutant actor, Alaya F's photos from Instagram are definitely worth recreating. Like this one with vintage vibes and monochrome filters. She was shooting for a magazine in this following picture.

Here are some more pictures that will inspire you to click your next picture

