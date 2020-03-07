The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alaya F Loves Monochrome Filter & These Pics Prove It; Check It Out

Bollywood News

Alaya F has a lot of pictures in monochrome and black and white filters. Check out how you can also take some notes to create such looks and pictures.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Alaya F debuted in Jawaani Jaaneman and since then she has been creating waves in fashion statements and shoots. Her recent addition of inspiration for many is Instagram's monochrome filter. Her black and white and filter pictures are definitely goals for many. These pictures are easy to recreate and mod look.

Alaya F’s Instagram pictures in the black and white filter; check them out 

Alaya F shared this close-up picture from one of her shoots. The picture is ethereal but easy to recreate. One can use the black and white filter for close up shots like these. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaya F's Pictures In various Instagram filters To Inspire Your Next Photoshoot; See

She shared a picture with her close friend and blogger Radhika Seth. The picture is in monochrome and has a uber-cool yet chic vibe to it. Alaya F's photo can be an inspiration for your picture with your friend, the next time you go out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaya F's Instagram Posts Show Fans Exactly How To Nail The Candid Pose

The Jawaani Janeman debutant actor, Alaya F's photos from Instagram are definitely worth recreating. Like this one with vintage vibes and monochrome filters. She was shooting for a magazine in this following picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also Read | Alaya F's Glittery Outfits Are Perfect For A Party Night With Your Friends; See Pics

Here are some more pictures that will inspire you to click your next picture 

Also Read | Alaya F Opens Up On How She Prepared For Her Debut Film Jawaani Jaaneman

Also Read | Alaya F Reveals She Faced Several Rejections Before Jawaani Jaaneman

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV