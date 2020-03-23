Alaya F Loves Sporting Denim Outfits, And These Pictures Are Proof

Alaya F, daughter of one of the most popular celebrities of the '90s, has been making headlines with her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman. She is the daughter of Bollywood actor and talk show host, Pooja Bedi. She made her debut with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from showcasing her acting skills, Alaya F seems to have won the hearts of the audience with her fashion sense and style. The actor is often spotted wearing denim outfits and here are some of the pictures that prove the same:

Alaya F's love for the denim look

The girl-next-door is quite a stunner, thanks to Alaya F's sartorial choices. Alaya slays in this denim avatar. She opted for denim ripped jeans and paired it with a denim crop top.

Whether it is a day comprising tees to evening brunches or opting for a traditional outfit for an occasion, Alaya rocks every outfit. In the picture, Alaya F can be seen opting for a denim jacket and denim pants and she paired it with dainty pin-styled earrings.

Alaya F Instagram account is one to follow. The actor has the right mix of class, style, and elegance. She opted for a yellow top and paired it with denim jeans and topped the outfit with an oversized denim jacket.

For all true lovers of fashion, Alaya F's Instagram account is a must follow. The actor gives fans cues to style outfits. In this picture, Alaya can be seen opting for high-thigh ripped denim jeans, she paired it with a black striped top.

