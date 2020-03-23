Alaya F Loves To Flaunt Her Jackets And These Pictures Are Proof

Alaya F is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, one of the most popular celebrities of the '90s. She has been making headlines with her recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman. She made her debut in the film with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Apart from showcasing her acting skills, Alaya F is very popular for her unique fashion sense and making style statements. The actor is often spotted wearing different jackets that show her love for them. Here are some of the best pictures of Alaya F in which she is seen rocking the jacket.

Alaya F looked at her casual best in this picture. She took to her Instagram to share this picture from the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. She was seen wearing a denim jacket over a yellow top. She looked gorgeous in these candid pictures.

Alaya F shared this picture from her photoshoot. She was seen in a two-toned printed jacket that she left unzipped. She paired it with baggy jeans. Alaya F accessorised her look with a necklace and tinted sunglasses. She was also seen wearing rings as she posed for the cameras.

Alaya showed her athletic side in this multi-coloured look. She was seen wearing a multi-coloured jacket over aa black crop top that she paired with black shorts. She also opted to wear a coordinated pair of trainers to complete the look.

Alaya F looked gorgeous in this monochrome look. She was seen wearing a white crop top with stripes that she paired with black shorts. She opted for a white jacket over the crop top with stripe trim. She accessorised her look with a simple necklace.

