Alaya F's Wardrobe Is Complete With These Yellow Outfits; Pictures Inside

Alaya Furniturewala, known popularly as Alaya F, is currently basking in the success of her recently released Jawaani Jaaneman. She made her Bollywood debut with the comedy flick alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her former husband, Farhan Furniturewala.

She is well known for her sartorial choices. The actor seems to be in love with colour yellow and is often seen wearing yellow outfits, which is evident from her Instagram. Here are some of her best looks in yellow outfits:

Alaya F loves the colour yellow, these pics are proof

Alaya F can be seen sporting a pastel yellow coloured dress with a centre slit to the dress. She completed her look by opting for high heels. The actor left her hair open with a mid-partition.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor can be seen donning a mustard yellow coloured Anarkali suit with matching dupatta. She completed her look by opting for a high ponytail and kept her makeup to minimal. Have a look:

Alaya Furniturewala looks stunning in these turtle neck yellow coloured full-sleeved top. She opted for mid-parted hair and tied it in a ponytail style. She looks beautiful with no accessories and minimal makeup.

Alaya F can be seen donning a yellow coloured one-shouldered woollen short dress. She opted for bold makeup and went for a dark red lip colour. Keeping her hair open and wavy, she paired it with a delicate ring.

