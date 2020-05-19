When Alaya F Gave A Glimpse Of Her Love For Children On Social Media; See Posts Here

Ever since Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu’s Jawaani Jaaneman, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from impressing masses with her acting virtuoso, Alaya has also impressed masses with her social media presence and the actor often treats fans with pictures of herself with children on her Instagram handle. Take a look at some of these pictures.

As seen in the picture shared, Alaya and her brother Omar F can be seen swinging their little brother. While Alaya is seen holding her little brother’s arms, Omar F is seen flashing a big smile to the camera as he holds his brother’s legs. With the picture shared, Alaya F wrote: “Happy siblings day to the two boys that have had the privilege of knowing me since the day they were born😌😂♥️”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Alaya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor taking a Saturday class for the underprivileged students of Maharashtra. As seen in the picture shared, Alaya can be seen interacting with a student. While Alaya can be seen donning a simple white kurta with a yellow drape, the students can be seen studying in a red uniform. Take a look:

In the picture shared, Alaya can be seen snuggling her little brother. Keeping her flocks open, Alaya donned a simple Salvar kurta, accessorised with a pair of heavy jhumkas. With the picture, Alya F wrote: “Eid Mubarak!💞”. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Earlier in 2018, Alaya took to her Instagram handle to share a monochromatic picture of herself, which features her planting a kiss on a baby’s forehead. With the picture shared, Alaya wrote: “Precious little moments (with other people’s babies)”

Alaya’s debut film: Jawaani Jaaneman

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, Jawaani Jaaneman chronicles the story of a casanova father, a career-driven mother and a 20-year-old pregnant daughter. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Farida Jalal and Kubra Sait in prominent roles. The movie brings the hit- onscreen pair of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu back together after 20 years.

