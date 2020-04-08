When Alaya F Revealed That She Found Comfort In Preparation And Called It Her 'obsession'

Bollywood actor and columnist Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F, marked her debut in 2020 with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy-drama bagged praises from the critics and the audiences. Apart from Saif and Tabu's performance, Alaya F's presence on the screen caught the attention of the viewers. During the promotions of Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya often mentioned about her behind the camera preparations. While interacting with a leading entertainment portal, Alaya briefly talked about her obsession with preparations.

Alaya F reveals her obsession with preparation

Alaya spilled the beans around her preparation for Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya said that she believes that anyone can get work if they are striving hard for it. According to Alaya, it is better to take a longer route rather than stepping over someone to get work. While talking about the importance of hard work and honesty, she said that one needs to be prepared as everything will fall into place. Talking further, Alaya revealed that she found comfort in preparation.

The 22-year-old actor mentioned that she studied direction and acting from New York University. Later, she joined an acting school and 4 types of dance classes to polish her skills. Giving more insights into her behind the scene preparation, she mentioned that though she cannot sing, she learned singing to improve on her voice modulation. The actor also recalled her first day on the sets of Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya said that she still remembers her co-star, Saif Ali Khan, praising her for being prepared on the first day of the shoot.

Next in Alaya F's kitty

Reportedly, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have signed Alaya for their upcoming project. Jackky Bhagnani, who owns Pooja Entertainments, said in a media interaction that Alaya's performance is promising and they are elated to collaborate with her for the second time. More details about the upcoming film are yet to be unveiled.

