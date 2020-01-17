Alaya F Confesses Having A Cheat Sheet For Her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Auditions

Bollywood’s upcoming talent Alaya F is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor sat down with a leading television channel and spoke to them about the preps as well as the auditions before landing the role. Alaya F extensively spoke about how excited she is about the film and how it all feels like a dream come true to her. In an interview with a leading entertainment channel, Alaya F was heard saying that she had a cheat sheet before she auditioned for the role. She even revealed that she had helped a friend with the role, that she eventually landed getting. Here’s what she has to say.

ALSO READ: Alaya F Says She Is 'privileged' When Asked About Nepotism; Backs Sara & Janhvi To The Max

How did Alaya F get the role?

She said that she had read the script of the film much before she had gone to meet the makers of the film. She remembers that she had helped a friend audition for the film. She stated that her friend and herself go to the same acting class however, Alaya’s class was right before hers. Her friend was rehearsing the lines for the audition and Alaya’s sir had asked her to help out her friend with the lines. She helped her friend run the lines, which only added to her benefit. Alaya F revealed that when she finally met the producer Jay Shewakramani and when he handed her the script she was already prepared for it. She even told him that she knew the script, which surprised the producer. She later revealed that she had helped a friend with the script.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu And Alaya F Break Stereotypes In 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer, Check How

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy that introduces the 21-year-old daughter of Pooja Bedi, Alaya F. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Saif Ali Khan’s Black and Knight Film. It has been revealed that Tabu will be seen essaying the role of Alaya’s mother. Actor Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the movie. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

ALSO READ: Alaya F In Saif's Jawaani Jaaneman: Kabir Bedi & Pooja Bedi React To Her First Poster

ALSO READ: Jawaani Jaaneman Introduces Alaya F As 'new Star Of The New Decade' In The All-new Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.