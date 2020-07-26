Alaya F Or Maanvi Gagroo: Who Styled The Shimmery Emerald Green Voguish Dress Better?

Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F and Four More Shots Please actor Maanvi Gagroo are two stunning Bollywood divas. Both these lovely ladies often impress their fans with their impeccable fashion choices and bold looks. Apart from their love for movies, these two have one more commonality and, that is their love for shimmery stylish ensembles.

Alaya F and Maanvi Gagroo opted for a strikingly similar emerald green coloured shimmery outfit. But, who out of the two styled their dress better is something you can decide by looking at their pictures.

Alaya F Or Maanvi Gagroo: Who Styled The Voguish Emerald Green Dress Better?

Alaya F

For one of the photoshoots, Alaya F wore this fashionable halter neck emerald number. Styled by popular celebrity stylist Tanvi Ghavri, Alaya looks majestic in this Instagram picture of hers. The mini emerald green attire has a plunging neckline to it. Also, the way, she posed for this picture is truly stunning.

For makeup, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor opted for a matte base, filled-in defined brows, and nude lip tone. Not to miss her alluring brown smokey eye makeup. For hair, Alaya F kept her hair open, parted on one side. She opted for a no-accessories look, which completely complemented this “less is more look” of the fashion icon.

Maanvi Gagroo

Ujda Chaman actor Maanvi Gagroo, on the other hand, opted for this beautiful one-shoulder sequin maxi dress to grace the IIFA Awards red-carpet last year. With her endearing smile, cute hairdo, Maanvi Gagroo totally aced this uber-chic look of hers. Her black pumps and matching drop earrings added simplicity and grace to her attire and also accentuated her entire look to many folds.

For hair, Gagroo opted for voluminous waves clipped on one side. Her makeup was spot on as well. With a lot of bronzer and contour, Maanvi gave this evening red-carpet look a refreshing vibe. Nude lipstick and soft shimmery eyeshadow looked flattering on the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor.

Certainly, both these Bollywood actors have styled their emerald green outfits very differently, hence making a difficult choice for the fashion enthusiasts to zero down on who wore the dress better.

