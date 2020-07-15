Alaya F Shares The "cooler" Version Of Her Dance Video After A Failed Attempt, See Video

Alaya F made her debut in Bollywood this year with Jawaani Jaaneman but she has already gained a huge fanbase on social media. The actor is currently quarantining at home with her family and shares regular updates on social media. After her previous fail in doing a bend, Alaya F has now shared a new attempt video.

Alaya F shares a cooler dance video

In the video, Alaya F can be seen doing a backbend showing off her fitness skills. From the looks of it, it seems like from the same day when she had failed. The actor can be seen easily doing the bend showing off her fitness skills. Alaya F also captioned the picture as “You guys enjoyed the fail version where I got my extensions pulled out so I thought it’s high time I post the cooler one”.

Take a look at Alaya F’s post here:

Alaya F shared a video later last month attempting the same backward bend. However, she was wearing hair extensions during the dance. When she was pulled up after doing the bend, Alaya F’s hair extensions came off and even the actor looked shocked at the same. She even captioned the picture as “...and I never wore extensions to dance class again. These reactions are priceless. @dimplekotecha @utkarshc21”.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Alaya F has been quite active. She always keeps herself busy by either focusing on her fitness or skincare or making hilarious videos on social media. Alaya F recently shared a video on how to make an easy, DIY coffee face mask to fight face puffiness.

Alaya F is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is also her grandfather. She made her debut in the Nitin Kakkar-directorial Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year. She played the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the film. The film was a hit at the box-office and the actor gained high praise from critics for her performance in the film. She has not signed on any new projects until now.

