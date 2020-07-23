'You Got This!' Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas As She Shares An Inspirational Quote On Insta

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated actors in recent times. The popular Indian actor is an international star today, who made it big on her own mettle. The absolute stunner recently took her Instagram to share a motivational quote. This Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post has certainly caught the attention of her ardent admirers who can’t stop showering love on the diva. Take a look at the post here-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an inspirational quote

The Agneepath actor shared this inspirational quote on her Instagram. The quote certainly reflects her success mantra. The stellar performer will soon be completing 20 years in the Entertainment World. The quote says “Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow”. Priyanka Chopra captioned this post with saying “You got this!”. Via this motivational quote one can indeed fathom the amount of hard work and dedication the Andaaz actor has put into her work.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in the news lately ever since she announced on her social media that she will treat her fans with some “monumental moments” on her 20th work anniversary. The Sky Is Pink star on her official IG handle via a post talked about her journey in the entertainment business and, how it's surreal for her to believe that it’s been a whopping long 20 years. Have a look at the adorable post she shared on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, here-

Chopra also added that she is starting with the number 20 but will soon add more to this memorable collection of hers. Apart from this Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her Twitter too expressed her heartfelt gratitude with her Twitter family for their adorable birthday wishes she received on July 18, 2020. This is what Priyanka Chopra tweeted.

Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all. 🙏🏽 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 21, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some interesting projects in the pipeline both International and Bollywood. From the fourth instalment of Matrix series titled Matrix 4 to OTT release The White Tiger. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in The White Tiger which is based on Aravind Adiga's popular novel under the same title.

