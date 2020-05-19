Alaya F Or Sara Ali Khan, Who Styled The Sporty Look With Swag?

Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan are winning hearts for their on-point fashion statements. Alaya and Sara have successfully grabbed the attention for enthralling onscreen performances. The starlets are not only amping up their acting skills but are also topping the fashion game with their vogue and trendy style statements. In the recent past, Alaya F and Sara Ali Khan were seen posing in similar sporty outfits. Check out who styled the sporty trend with finesse.

Alaya F's Sporty Closet -

In the recent past, Alaya F shared her pictures from her photoshoot wearing Puma outfits. She looked remarkable as she donned a black sports bra paired with black gym shorts. The Jawaani Jaaneman debutant layered the bralet with multi-coloured rider jacket. Alaya F's Puma shoes matched her rider jacket. Here, Alaya F kept it simple with a highlight makeup look with glossy eyes. In the pictures shared on her Instagram, Alaya F showed off her flexibility. She simply captioned her post saying It's an 80's party🎉 in 2020. The Future Rider from 👟.

Sara Ali Khan's Sporty Look -

In this Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan is spotted having a fun sporty photoshoot wearing Puma's rider collection. She rocked the photoshoot by wearing purple track pants and rider jacket co-ords. The gym look attire had a pink design embedded on the purple outfit. The Love Aaj Kal actor clubbed the jacket a white sports bra. For glam, Sara Ali Khan opted for light makeup, with pinkish eyes and nude lips. She tied up her hair in french braid hairstyle. The Kedarnath debutant captioned the post as She’s wearing purple, she’s rocking pink 💕💓💟 She’s in her own space, pretending to think💭 🙇🏻‍♀️🤔 It’s an open invitation to join her sync 🎶 Future riders that will transport you to the 80’s in a blink 👁 🔙.

On the work front, Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman's plot revolves around a 40-year-old playboy whose life turns upside down when he comes to know that he has a 20 something-year-old daughter and she is pregnant. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor has two other films in the pipeline for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Atrangi Re which is set for a 2021 release. Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan, which is directed by David Dhawan.

