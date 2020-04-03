Alaya F's Instagram Video That Wasted Fans' 1 Min 26 Seconds, Watch Video

Alaya Furniturewala made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and has been showered with love ever since. She is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi. The 22-year-old actor is extremely fashionable and her Instagram handle is proof of that. Alaya F's Instagram account has numerous fans of the actor who follow her every post and video. Take a look at this following throwback video shared by Alaya F.

Throwback to the time when Alaya F wasted 1 min and 26 seconds of her fans

Alaya F is very active on social media and constantly shares images and videos to stay connected with her fans.Take a look at this following video Alaya F posted with a caption that was playful, saying she was wasting her fans' time.

Alaya F looks absolutely adorable in the above video. The very stylish actor can be seen getting her hair done by her hairstylist. The 1 min 26-sec video portrays a painful part of her life that she has to undergo time to time. Alaya F wanted to share this moment with her fans and show them how difficult it gets sometimes. Her quirky caption stole the show as she mentioned wasting people's precious time looking at her getting her hair done. Fans seem to love her sense of humour.

Alaya F who made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's 2020 film Jawaani Jaaneman was able to impress moviegoers. She won the hearts of millions with her effortless acting and screen presence. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu in lead roles. Alaya F essayed the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter and their on-screen chemistry was lauded by the fans.

