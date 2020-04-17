Alaya F Shows Her Fitness Prowess As She Performs 'Inversion Challenge'; See Video

Alaya F is known for her fashion choices and active social media presence. She made her debut in Bollywood with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The daughter of Pooja Bedi was popular on social media even before making her debut in the entertainment industry. Recently, she took to her Instagram to share a video in which she is seen doing the inversion challenge.

In the video, Alaya F is seen doing the inversion challenge in the balcony of her house. She is seen wearing a crop top and neon green shorts. She performed the inversion challenge with ease. In the inversion challenge, one needs to do a headstand with support of hands.

This type of exercise is not very easy to attempt for anyone. Alaya F proved her fitness prowess by completing this inversion challenge efficiently. She also posted a funny caption with the video. In the caption, Alaya F said that she was inspired to take this inversion challenge by actor Jacqueline Fernandez and fitness trainer Kuldeep Shashi.

See the video here

She mentioned that she was very excited to try this invasion challenge. Talking about her attempt, the young actor said that everyone told her that it is not something that one learns in a day. She also mentioned that she fell on her face a few times while attempting the challenge but she managed to do it anyway. She further highlighted how she falls at the end of the video.

Here are the attempts of Jacqueline Fernandes and Kuldeep Shashi to inversion challenge.

