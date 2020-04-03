Alaya F's Adorable Bond With Brother Omar F Evident In These Pictures

Bollywood actor Alaya F has often bagged praises from her fans and followers on the internet. But apart from her stunning pictures, she has poured love on her family too. In a few of her pictures, she has shared the frame with younger brother Omar F, giving major sibling goals. Check out a few of their adorable pictures that explain their bond.

READ | Alaya F Reveals Watching 'Jawaani Jaaneman' For 500th Time In The Video; See Here

Alaya F's photos with brother Omar F

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in August 2019, Alaya shared a childhood picture to wish her brother. In the picture, little Alaya and Omar are seen performing Raksha Bandhan rituals while their mother Pooja Bedi is looking at her kids. Take a look below.

READ | Alaya F Recalls Her Parents' Reaction To The Trailer Of Her Debut Movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The 22-year-old actor always tries to shower the love on her brother. Last year, on the occasion of sibling day, Alaya posted a cute photo that also features her brothers. In the photo, Alaya and Omar are playing with their younger brother. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a caption that read, 'Happy siblings day to the two boys that have had the privilege of knowing me since the day they were born'.

READ | When Alaya F Made Her Debut On Television With Mother Pooja Bedi; Know Details

It seems like the Jawaani Jaaneman actor waits for an occasion to express her love for Omar. And birthdays are a perfect excuse to send immense love to our dear ones. Grabbing the opportunity, Alaya shared a picture, in which she is seen giving a tight side-hug to Omar. The caption of the birthday post read, 'Happiest birthday my sweet little Omi! The home feels empty without you and I miss you everyday. I love you!! Always and always!!!'.

READ | Alaya F Reveals She Is Obsessed With Concealer, Mascara & Lip-balm; Shares Beauty Tips

While many of us often share one post or a slideshow, Alaya thought of dedicating two posts to her brother. In another birthday post, Alaya and Omar were captured while having a fun moment while Omar attempted to lift Alaya. Check out below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.