Alaya F Binge Watches 'The Wilds', Says 'Took Me Back To My Teen Days'

Alaya F has amassed a large fan following despite only having one movie to her credit so far. The young actor is quite active on social media and has kept fans updated on how she stayed positive and occupied in this period of quarantine. She has now posted a picture of herself binge-watching The Wilds on Amazon Prime along with a long message describing how her experience was. Have a look at the post.

Alaya F binge-watches The Wilds

The actor has posted on her Instagram account about her rather relatable experience of binge-watching a series. The series is none other than The Wilds, which is an adaptation of the classic novel Lord of the Flies. She penned a long message in her caption about her first experience of binge-watching with Amazon Prime’s new Watch Party feature. The feature, which has just come to India, allows multiple people to stream the same show or a movie and even makes it possible for the viewers to communicate with each other.

Alaya tagged her friends with which she binged-watched the thriller series and talked about how that brought all the nostalgia back from her teen days. She also talked about how relatable the main characters of the series felt for her and also revealed that she along with her friends watched all the ten episodes of the series in one go. She ended her message by revealing that she was finding new content to watch and was open to any suggestions on that. The Wilds on Amazon Prime streamed on December 11 for the viewers, which has a women-centric theme to it. The plot revolves around a group of young girls who get stranded on an island, left to survive on their own.

Alaya F had made her debut opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the film Jawaani Jaaneman, which released earlier this year. Her role was of a young girl who claims Saif’s character to be her father, even though the latter has disdain for marriages. Her performance was acknowledged and praised by many upon the release of the film.

