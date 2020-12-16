Alaya F Struts In Tassel Skirt And Says She'd Do It 'literally Non-stop'

Alaya F is only a film old, but she has a massive following on social media. Fans love Alaya F’s videos and photos and the moment she posts anything, her fans delight her by sending love through the comments. One of Alaya F’s videos received tons of love from fans. Let’s take a look at Alaya F’s Instagram and see what she posted recently.

Alaya F recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a short clip while she was all dressed up for a photoshoot. In the video, she can be seen swaying in a glittery silver top paired with a tassel skirt. She paired her stunning dress with a set of shimmering high-knee boots and a beautiful bracelet. In Alaya F’s Instagram caption, she mentioned that if someone would give her a skirt with tassels then she would literally sway non-stop.

When the fans came across the latest Alaya F’s video, they loved it so much that they didn’t take much time to flood her entire post with hearts and fire emojis. Some of the fans even complimented her and stated how cute she looked while several others called her adorable and a pretty dancer. Let’s have a look at how fans reacted when they saw Alaya F’s Instagram post.



Also Read Zaid Darbar Surprises Gauahar Khan With A Dance Video, Says 'I Miss You'; See The Video

Also Read Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

Alaya F’s videos

As Alaya F’s videos are a huge hit among fans, here’s another one from her list that received love from her fans on Instagram. In the video, Alaya F can be seen performing with her trainer and the stunning moves left her fans drooling over her. In the caption, she stated how she tried to do fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all and tried to push herself out of her comfort zone a little bit.

One of her fans mentioned in the comments that her dance was so amazing that he watched it for over ten times. Some of her other fans also praised her spectacular dance moves.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of 'favourite Boys', Fans Delighted To See 'Saif And Sons'

Also Read Saif Ali Khan Left Surprised After Paparazzi Slide Cameras Under Building Gate; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.