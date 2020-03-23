Alaya F Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Bollywood actor Alaya F is basking in the success of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The daughter of Pooja Bedi has garnered lots of appreciation for her impressive performance in the coming-of-age drama film alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Besides her acting finesse, she has also dropped fun and quirky looks on her social media. Moreover, Alaya F slays her poses featuring poker face. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best pictures in which she poses with a poker face.
