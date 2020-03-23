The Debate
Alaya F Shows Her Fans How To Pose With A Poker Face; See Pics

Hollywood News

Alaya F is known for her performance in 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The actor shows her fans how to pose with a poker face in these pictures. Check out.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alaya F

Bollywood actor Alaya F is basking in the success of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The daughter of Pooja Bedi has garnered lots of appreciation for her impressive performance in the coming-of-age drama film alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Besides her acting finesse, she has also dropped fun and quirky looks on her social media. Moreover, Alaya F slays her poses featuring poker face. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s best pictures in which she poses with a poker face.

Alaya F's poker face

1. Alaya F has donned a formal duotone ensemble. Her black coat pants have red floral patterns. To round off the look, she has worn brown boots, a stringy necklace and has kept her wet hair loose.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

2. The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor has worn a floral printed jacket over her beige-coloured bralette. She has paired it with loose denim pants.To round off the look, she has sported a golden chain in the neck and sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read: Alaya Furniturewala Has A Hidden Talent Of Drawing And Doodling & These Pics Prove It

Also read: Alaya F's Most Stunning Crop Tops You Must Check Out Right Away

3. Alaya F is slaying the poker face look. In this close-up shot, she can be seen wearing a pearl necklace and a similar bracelet. To match with her gorgeous green attire, she has applied purple eye shadow and worn brown sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

4. Alaya F has worn a check-patterned outfit. It camouflages with the dried grass where the actor is posing. She has opted for minimal makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Also read: Alaya F Loves Sporting Denim Outfits, And These Pictures Are Proof

Also read: Alaya F Loves To Flaunt Her Jackets And These Pictures Are Proof

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
