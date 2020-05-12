Alaya F Reveals Her Brother Omar Is Likely To Marry And Have Kids First; Watch Video

Debutant Alaya F who featured opposite Saif Ali Khan in the film Jawaani Jaaneman has been enjoying her quarantine by making goofy videos on Instagram. The actor recently posted a trending #whosmostlikelyto TikTok video on her Instagram account along with her mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar. Through this video, there are a few revelations that Alaya F made.

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi think Omar will have kids first

In the video, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar F took up the #whosmorelikelyto challenge. According to the game, the players are supposed to point to the person who they think is most likely to do a particular task. When the question about 'Who's more likely to have kids first?' came up, Alaya F and Pooja Bedi excitedly pointed to Pooja Bedi's son Omar F.

Previously, Alaya F had taken up this challenge and when the question came up about, 'Who's more likely to have more than 5 kids?' Alaya F pointed to her brother, excitedly. Omar F, on the other hand, pointed to his sister revealing that she is likely to have more than 5 children in the future.

Currently, Alaya F is in quarantine with her mother Pooja Bedi and her brother Omar F. The actor has been making most of her time by brushing her creative skills. She has been painting, cooking and also working out at home. On the work front, Alaya F was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman along with actor Saif Ali Khan. She played the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the film.

