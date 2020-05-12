Alia Bhatt's Performances At Award Functions Where She Set The Stage On Fire; Watch Videos

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The starlet made her huge Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year by starring opposite Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Alia Bhatt has garnered immense popularity and praises for her big-screen performances. However, Alia has also earned much love for her stunning award performances. Ever since her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has performed at various award nights. Having said that, let us take a look at Alia Bhatt's best performances at various award nights to reminisce about her on-stage performances.

Alia Bhatt's performances at awards shows

Alia Bhatt has performed at several Filmfare awards and this performance is considered one of her best. Here, Alia recreated some of the Bollywood Divas' performances. She performed on their songs, putting out a massive show. She tributed Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and many others. Check out her dance routine here.

When Alia performed for Bhatt family

This is Alia Bhatt's another Filmfare award performance. Here, the Gully Boy actor dedicated her entire show to her father Mahesh Bhatt, uncle Mukesh Bhatt, Mohit Suri, sister Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni. The dance started with her song Sham Shandar, followed by songs created by the Bhatt family.

IIFA Awards

During the IIFA Awards 2017, Alia Bhatt performed a dance on a mashup of her songs. She stunned in a denim outfit with her hair open. Her performance started with Tamma Tamma Again song, followed by Chull. She also sang while dancing. Check out the below.

Big Star Entertainment Awards

At Big Star Entertainment Awards, Alia Bhatt stunned in a red Asian dress, looking gorgeous. She started dancing on her song Samjhawan. The next song she performed on was Gulabo from her movie Shandaar. Alia Bhatt here was introduced by host Manish Paul and Bharti. Take a look at Alia Bhatt's videos.

Colours Femina Miss India

At this award performance, Alia Bhatt recreated Elsa's look from Frozen movie. She looked adorable in the white crystal gown. Alia Bhatt performed on her song from Udta Punjab, Da Da Dasse. She also performed contemporary moves on Love You Zindagi, Humsafar, Samjhawan, followed by some free style dance on Gulabo, Chull and Just Nacho.

