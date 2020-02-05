Saif Ali Khan And Alaya F's Chemistry Helps Jawaani Jaaneman's BO Run Stay Consistent

Nitin Kakkar directorial Jawaani Jaaneman continues to stay strong at the box office. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F, the film hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film also features Tabu in a cameo.

According to reports, Jawaani Jaaneman opened with Rs 3.24 crore on Friday. And it went on to make Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 5.04 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Monday, the film managed to make Rs 2.03 crore and it earned a total of Rs 14.86 crore. And with a collection of Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday, yesterday, Jawaani Jaaneman stands at Rs 16.8 crore at the box office in India till date. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh, took to Twitter to share the figures of the film.

#JawaaniJaaneman stays strong on Day 5... Steady at national multiplexes [especially North]... Eyes ₹ 20 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr. Total: ₹ 16.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

The Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been one of the most awaited films of this year. Bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh, the quirky trailer of the film managed to garner a lot of appreciation from the fans. The plot of the film revolves around a man in his forties who is partying and womanizing, until his life turns upside down when he meets a young girl who turns out to be his daughter.

The also movie unites Saif and Tabu after years. The last time the two shared screen space was in Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Nitin Kakkar directorial has managed to tick the curiosity of the audiences with its interesting trailer and songs.

Image courtesy: Alaya F Instagram

