Alaya F’s Performance In ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ Made Kareena Cry? Actor Spills The Beans

Alaya F evidently managed to entertain the audience with her performance in the film Jawaani Jaaneman. Though the film failed to make an impact on the audiences across the country, it earned loved from critics and earned an average sum at the box office. Alaya F became the standout performer of the film, with several critics calling her performance to have overshadowed actors like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, who also starred in the film. Now, the actor has revealed the best appreciation she received for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Alaya F on best appreciation for her performance

Alaya F was speaking to a leading news daily where she was asked to reveal the best appreciation she received for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor was quick to reveal that Kareena Kapoor was present during the screening of the film and watched the film along with the crew and cast. Alaya regarded to Kareena Kapoor as 'ma'am' in the interview, and talked about her in utmost respect.

Alaya F revealed that as the film got over, she walked past Kareena Kapoor and received heartfelt praise from the actor for her performance. Kareena complimented her performance by calling it amazing and also revealed that she cried during the film. According to Alaya F, it was a sign of an instant approval which made her very happy. Alaya F also revealed that she admires Kareena Kapoor a lot and it was a big deal for her to receive a heartfelt compliment from her. In conclusion, Alaya F recalled the entire incident to be a lovely affair.

