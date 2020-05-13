This Was The Best Compliment Alaya F Received For Her Work In 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Alaya F, who made her debut Bollywood with the film Jawaani Jaaneman this year, played the role of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter. She was also shown as a pregnant woman in the movie. The actor recently revealed about her the compliments she received and how the “real-looking, prosthetic belly” gave her a backache.

Alaya F recently revealed that she looked cute with a pregnant belly. She also said that the heavy prosthetic belly looked so real and it also gave her a backache. The actor also said that she was very excited about getting pregnant until she realised the number of months she’s taken to gain her abs would be covered up.

The actor also revealed that the best thing about working with Saif was that he was never afraid to praise her. She also said that he did not treat her like a newcomer. Alaya further added saying that the Jawaani Jaaneman team became her family and it was the perfect film for her start. She also said that now she is ready to go wherever life takes her.

About the film

The film Jawaani Jaaneman was shot in London and revolves around a 40-year-old playboy, whose life turns upside down when he gets to know that he has a 21-year-old daughter. The film also stars Tabu, Chunky Panday, Farida Jalal and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film went on to receive positive comments from fans and movie buffs. They also lauded Alaya F’s acting skills as she was a newcomer.

What’s next for Alaya F?

Recently, Alaya F announced that she wanted to focus from the start and also told her manager she wished to be overworked. She further opened up about how everything came to a halt due to lockdown. She revealed that she was felt very guilty about being unproductive. But said that she had no choice.

The actor is currently working on her art, learning to play the piano and also learning to cook. The actor has also been quite active on social media as she often goes on to share several posts. The actor has been giving some of her workout, art, makeup glimpses on her social media handle.

