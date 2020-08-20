Alaya F Sets A New Goal For Herself, All Set To Release A Dance Video At The End Of August

Actor Alaya F recently took to Instagram to share a few details about a dance goal that she set for herself. She posted a short video doing a groovy step while she told her followers that she will be releasing a dance video on the 30th of August. The video has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they are loving her dance style and her dedication towards the craft even during such a difficult period.

Alaya F’s new goal

Alaya F recently took to social media to share a glimpse of what she has been up to lately. She posted a small video of herself dancing with her dance trainer while revealing that she will soon be dropping a proper dance video. In the short clip, Alaya F and her choreographer Utkarsh are perfecting their steps in front of a mirror while they also maintain the sync. During the freestyle dance routine, they are spotted swinging their hands in the air and pushing their hips out with energy and clarity.

Alaya F is seen wearing an all-black outfit in the small video posted on her social media. Her boots with heels stand out as they go well with her attire. Her hair has been left open while she puts efforts into the groovy routine.

In the caption for the post, Alaya F can be seen speaking about the purpose of uploading this video on social media. In the caption for the post, the actor has written that she is setting a goal on her Instagram so that she is obligated to follow through with it. She has revealed that she will be posting a dance video on August 30 and that is her goal mentioned earlier. She has also added that the pressure of catering to this deadline is actually on her choreographer, Utkarsh. Have a look at the interesting video on Alaya F’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, Alaya F’s followers can be seen complimenting her for her various qualities. A few people are seen speaking highly about her looks while a few others are in awe of her dancing skills. They have also expressed their excitement for the upcoming video. Have a look at some of the comments here.

