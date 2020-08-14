Alaya F Looks Totally Adorable In This Throwback Unseen Video; Watch Here

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F took to Instagram on Friday, August 14, 2020, to share an unseen video from her childhood along with her brother Omar Furniturewalla. The duo can be seen having fun and also indulging in some sibling banter. Seeing this video, fans are surely going to be left in splits after watching this video.

Taking to Instagram, Alaya shared a video of her young self along with brother, Omar having some fun in the play pool. In the video, Omar can be seen playing with a toy and he goes on to throw it out of the pool. Seeing this Alaya goes on to scream at her brother asking him “what are you doing?” Their mother, Pooja Bedi then shouts at Alaya for screaming at Omar.

Along with the video, Alaya also went on to pen a funny note. She wrote, “This baby video never fails to make me laughðŸ˜‚ I swear I’m still the sameðŸ˜‚ VOLUME ON!” Watch the video below.

Fans react

Fans and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They were left in splits after watching the video. Fans went on to comment on all things fun on the post. One of the users went on tease Alaya on what her mother said to her. He wrote, “It was his birthday. You weren’t allowed to shout at him“. While the other one wrote, “ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ˜‚ wholesome moment”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this video, the actor often goes on to share several other pictures, videos, reels and much more. She also shares throwback, unseen posts taking fans a trip down memory lane. Earlier to this post, the actor went on to share a glamourous post where she can be seen striking a stunning pose. She can be seen sporting a black bralette, white bottom and a printed coat.

She completed her look with dewy makeup, messy hairdo, and gold accessories. The actor garnered praise from fans and netizens on the post. They praised her for her stunning pose and glam avatar. Take a look at the post below.

