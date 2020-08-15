Leo Birthdays: Here's How To Celebrate A Birthday In Lockdown

Nearly everybody enjoys parties but it can be a difficult task to have a party when the lockdown just keeps on extending. The parties are all about having fun with your loved ones, decorating your house, plenty of food and celebrating with them. However, the Coronavirus-induced lockdown means no friends, get-together and seeing one’s extended family. If you have a birthday coming up, here's what one can do to have a proper celebration, even when you're under lockdown. Here’s taking a look at how to celebrate a birthday during lockdown for all Leos.

Set a theme and decorate your house

An amazing theme is a secret to a great lockdown birthday party! Set the party mood and ask your family, flatmates or anyone you spend the lockdown with to help you bring it all together. Next move is to decorate your home because without any decorations there is no party. And even if you do not get out, that doesn't mean you can't have a happy birthday inside the house. A theme party, DIY decorations or the use of old hangings will make the event a lot more unique and remember-able.

Host a virtual birthday party

Video calls are the new trend of the season. If you can't invite family around or have your child's friends come together, how about a cool virtual party? From a dance-a-thon to playing games, there are many different ways for your little one to enjoy a special day. One can also set up a video call via several apps and get all your loved ones together.

Send an e-invite

Give your guests detailed e-invites with the correct links to your virtual party. Then, make sure that they RSVP. Setting a start and end time is always a good idea, just so things are planned and the guests can schedule their day accordingly. And if you invite friends from other parts of the world, don't forget to mention their local time.

Bake a cake and get some snacks

Birthday ideas are always topped up with some delicious birthday cakes. And since we know that you might be avoiding a store-bought cake, it is preferable that you bake one. And if you can't find all the ingredients, there's a ton of eggless, no-bake and 3 ingredient cake recipes making the rounds.

Get Glam

Only because you're throwing a virtual birthday party at home, that does not mean you need to spend the day in those pyjamas. Cook, cover-up. If you look good, after all, you sound fine.

Plan some activities

There are several birthday ideas to get your virtual birthday party more interesting. One could plan some fun activities, play music, and much more to keep your fans entertained during the virtual birthday parties.

