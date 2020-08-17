'The Kapil Sharma Show' Fame Kiku Sharda Has Worked In THESE Popular B'wood Movies

Kiku Sharda is a popular face on Indian Television. The celebrated comedian has been part of several Bollywood films and Television shows. He is currently seen playing the adorable character of Bacha Yadav in the famous celebrity-talk show titled The Kapil Sharma Show which airs of Sony Entertainment every weekend at 9 PM. The stellar actor has been an indispensable part of many Hindi movies as well. Here's the list of his most notable performances-

Also Read: Kiku Sharda Has Some Adorable Pics With His Kids On Social Media; See Here

Notable Kiku Sharda's Movies Which Shouldn't Be Missed

1. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Kiku Sharda's latest release is none other than the much-anticipated 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, starring late Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. Kiku Sharda played the supporting role of Gajju in the Homi Adajania movie. Gajju is a dear friend of (Champak Bansal) Irrfan's character in the film. The critics loved the comedy-drama and it got mixed reviews from the viewers.

Also Read: World Laughter Day: 7 Bollywood Actors Who Have Got Their Comic-timing Down Pat!

2. Jawaani Jaaneman (2020)

Another commercial success of Kiku Sharda is Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. Kiku essayed the role of an amusing character in the film, who is a doctor by profession. His role of Dr.Kirplani in the family entertainer was liked by the viewers. The Kapil Sharma Show actor gave a stellar performance in the movie.

3. The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

In the Hindi version of the much-loved The Angry Birds Movie 2, Kiku Sharda dubbed for Leonard's character. Apart from him, his co-stars from TKSS Archana Puran and Kapil dubbed for Red and Zeta's characters respectively. The movie turned out to be a massive hit on a global front.

Also Read: A Virtual Tour Of Archana Puran Singh's Lavish Madh Island Bungalow Via Her Insta Posts

4. Happy New Year (2014)

The next name in the list of Kiku Sharda's movies is that of Farah Khan's Happy New Year. In the comedy-dance flick, Kiku irrespective of making a special appearance in the film managed to give a memorable performance. He essayed the role of a Bollywood choreographer in the film.

5. Race (2008)

Considered amongst the most successful of all Kiku Sharda's movies is the action-thriller Race. In the Abbas-Mastan film, Kiku Sharda played the role of Saif Ali Khan's character's (Ranvir Singh) staunch loyalist. Fans must have also noticed him dancing amazingly in the track Rock The Dance Floor in Race

Also Read: Kapil Sharma's Contemporary & Friend Sudesh Lehri Shares Throwback Pictures With Him

Some other names in the list of Kiku Sharda's movies are Roadside Romeo (2008), No Problem (2010), Dhamaal (2007), Love Khichdi (2008), and Dasvidaniya (2008). On the work front, as the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed after a long hiatus, Kiku will be back entertaining his audience. The new episodes of TKSS will air from August 1, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.