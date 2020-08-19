Alaya F Sets Her Own Dance Pressure Test With A New Video On Instagram | Watch

Alaya F has time and again proved her amazing dance skills on social media. Recently, the actor posted an old video which she used as a goal to mark herself. However, fans seemed impressed as it is and rained down comments hailing her skills. Here's what this is about.

Alaya F sets her own dance goal with new Instagram video

On Alaya F's Instagram, she posted an old video of herself showing off some amazing dance skills. It seems the new actor on the block feels she has gotten complacent with her dance and used this video to set her 'dance goal'.

Adding a caption, Alaya wrote, "Setting a goal on my Instagram so I’m obligated to follow through with itðŸ˜… I’m going to put out a dance video on the 30th of August! Pressure is on @utkarshc21 ðŸ’ƒðŸ»". Her fans are also floored as they rain down comments on the video:

Also Read: Alaya F Looks Totally Adorable In This Throwback Unseen Video; Watch Here

Alaya F had posted several other dance videos where she showed off her amazing skills. In one such video, she could be seen doing an impressive lift and arched her body beautifully midair. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Flying into your Sunday feed with @utkarshc21 ðŸ•Š". Check it out:

Also Read: Alaya F Or Maanvi Gagroo: Who Styled The Shimmery Emerald Green Voguish Dress Better?

In another video, Alaya F performed an impressive dance move. It involves bending down backwards while balancing on one's legs. This video was posted as opposed to a similar one where she complained about how her hair extension had come off while practising this very move in her dance class. Adding a caption to the latter, Alaya had written, "and I never wore extensions to dance class againðŸ˜‚".

Also Read: Alaya F Aces A Complicated Yoga Pose, Says 'was Craving A Pretzel So Tried To Become One'

Here are some other dance videos of Alaya F:

Also Read: Alaya F Shares The "cooler" Version Of Her Dance Video After A Failed Attempt, See Video

In other news, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in important roles. Alaya played the pregnant daughter of Saif Ali Khan, and comes to live with him while he has been clueless about her existence all this time. The movie charts their new-found father-daughter relationship and also shows how the flirty man copes up with being a grandfather. The movie is directed by Nitin Kakkar and released on January 31, 2020.

Also Read: Alaya F's Vogue Outfits That Are Apt For Every Mood And Vibe; See Pictures Here

Also Read: Alaya F To Ananya Panday: Millennial B-town Stars Who Are Shelling Out Major IG Feed Goals

Also Read: Alaya F's Homemade Coffee Face Mask Is Perfect For A Weekend Spa At Home; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.