Alaya F's Teacher Lauds Actor's 'hard Working' Nature & 'consistency' On Teachers' Day

Jawaani Jaaneman fame Alaya F is one of the rising actors in the film industry. Her social media presence has always made her stay connected with her fans. From sharing videos of her whimsical dance moves to being candid about her life, Alaya F has, time and again, impressed her fans. Today, on the occasion of Teachers' Day 2020, Alaya’s teacher Dimple Kotecha revealed some candid details about the actor’s personality.

Alaya F’s teacher praises her

Praising Alaya’s ‘consistency, efforts & warmth’, her teacher revealed that she was a student who had ‘spoilt her teachers’. According to her, Alaya’s secret mantra behind working is ‘sheer hard work’ and nothing else. Watching her evolve so much has made her proud of the actor

I truly believe she has spoilt all her teachers with her consistency, effort and warmth! Her sheer determination to turn a goal into reality makes it an absolute pleasure to enable. Her secret is hard work and that is indispensable! Dance may have been our language, but I’ve closely watched her evolve, come into her own, discover herself and literally fly.. which teacher wouldn’t be proud?

About Alaya F’s career

On the work front, she made her acting debut alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The comedy flick was helmed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled under the banners of Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Film. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a 40-year-old bachelor Jazz who is a property broker and party animal residing in London. Things take a sudden turn when he had to confront his unknown daughter who is pregnant.

Several reports suggest that Alaya F will next be a part of the movie Stree Rog. She is likely to be paired opposite the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie will be reportedly directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who is the sister of popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Jungle Pictures is likely to produce the film. However, nothing about the film has been confirmed by the makers or the actors officially.

