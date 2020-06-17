Alaya F Showcases Her Artistic Side In Latest Post, Urges Fans To Find Their Peace

With just one film old, Alaya F has already gained widespread popularity in Bollywood. She made her debut early this year in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She is quite popular on social media as well, all thanks to her quirky and witty posts that have struck a chord with the audience. She recently took to social media to share what she has been doing during the quarantine to find calm.

Alaya F shares video of herself sketching

Alaya F recently took to her social media to share a video of herself sketching. In the video, one can see the actor starting with a small design and then slowly filling the who page with her artwork. The page was filled with floral designs of black and red shading.

The young actor also revealed that this is one of the things she does to find peace and calm. She further added in the caption, “Amidst all the chaos... find something that brings you peace. A big hug to all of you”.

Take a look at Alaya F’s video here:

Alaya F has been very active on her social media handles. She has been sharing quirky videos with her fans that never fail to make them laugh. She is currently quarantining in her Mumbai house along with her family. She has also been sharing several posts of her antics around the house.

Alaya F recently spoke about the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in an interview. She spoke about how the lockdown came in just months after her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman was released. The actor added that she was prepped up for all the great things that were set to come her way. However, when everything went down, Alaya F revealed she was sad for some time.

But the actor added that she is happy that her film was released before the lockdown came into force. This gave people the chance to view her on the big screen as she was dying for the film to release. She added that she was physically, mentally, and emotionally invested in it and it all proved worth it. On the work front, Alaya F has not signed any new film until now.

