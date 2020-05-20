Alaya F Wants Fans To Remember Her, But Too Much Instagram Stresses Her Out, Here's Why

While newbie actor, Alaya F was basking in the glory of her debut film, Jaawani Jaaneman, the country went on a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She barely had time to interact with netizens when the film industry came to a standstill. But she seems to be making up for it through her active social media presence. However, in a recent interview with a daily portal, the actor revealed how she is constantly under the pressure of making sure fans remember her.

Alaya F feels the pressure to keep herself relevant for her fans amid lockdown

In the interview, Alaya F said that she found it difficult to manage her presence on various social media handles and ensure her fans remember her. She added that Instagram affected her in the way that she was constantly reminded that people needed to remember her face. Alaya F is yet to announce her second Bollywood project but she is quite active on social media, updating fans about her life in quarantine.

Image credit: Alaya F Instagram

Also Read: Alaya F's Green Funky Look Is Inspired By Deepika Padukone? See Pics

Further in the interview, Alaya F also talked about her newfound passion for yoga. She said that she recently found out that she was good at yoga and has a very strong core and it comes naturally to her. She added that after the lockdown, she would join yoga classes to keep herself healthy.

Also Read: Alaya F & Nia Sharma Pull Of Black Dotted Dress With Sheer Elegance; Who Wore It Better?

Alaya F also talked about the nationwide lockdown and how she has been making the most of this period in quarantine. She said that she has been spending time reading scripts and cannot wait to go back to the sets after the lockdown is over. Alaya also added that she missed working and loved the "feeling of being on a film set".

Also Read: Alaya F, Malaika Arora Or Regina Cassandra, Who Wore Print Suit Better?

Apart from this, the Jaawani Jaaneman actor also seems to be busy indulging in some painting and sketching. Her artwork seems to have garnered quite a bit of attention on Instagram. Alaya also seems to be trying her hands at cooking. Take a look:

Also Read: Alaya F To Ananya Panday; Celebs Who Opted For Digital Photoshoot Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Alaya F Or Sara Ali Khan, Who Styled The Sporty Look With Swag?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.